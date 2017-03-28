KOSPRE, A New Cosplay Talent Agency Launches To Support Growing Pop Culture Phenomenon

Cosplay Headlines

Taylor Beames | 3/28/2017
Filed Under: "Cosplay"
What is Kospre you might ask? It is a new company that recenlty launched with a group of talented cosplay artists that are available to support film premieres, conventions, trade shows, corporate and cultural events, concerts and pop culture gatherings worldwide!


“Cosplay offers a vital means to bring a brand to life and its application reinforces enthusiasm and passion for a particular property and also offers a fun way for fans and visitors to ‘interact’ with a live character,” says KOSPRE founder and CEO, Reiko Kondo. “Creativity is at the core of cosplay and KOSPRE was founded as a means to bring talented artists together and offer a means for them to pursue their passion professionally and for many different types of clients to explore how a custom-tailored cosplay presentation can add a unique aspect to support their brand or project.”

Cosplay has blown up in recent years, though it isn't new by any means. Japan started the trend way back in the 80's. Since then, cosplay has blown up to cover just about anything from Manga, Anime, Video Games, Movies and so much more. If you've been to an ComicCon convention you know what we are talking about. 

KOSPRE’s provides a unique service that providesattractive, efficient and effective promotional cosplay artists for events both in the U.S. and internationally. 
