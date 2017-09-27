MMA Fighter Andrew Tate Goes On Twitter Spree Attacking Anime And Cosplay

MMA fighter Andrew Tate united- and was subsequently crushed, by the Twitter anime community following his random attack on anime and cosplay.

Andrew Tate, a European kickboxer and MMA fighter, who more recently appeared on the UK version of Big Brother, seems to think Twitter is for attacking and triggering as many people as possible. Just a week after going on a rant about how "depression isn't real", Tate has randomly turned his attention to anime and cosplay. The Funimation Twitter account had a hilarious retort featuring Son Goku and was they were backed up by Ben Nguyen, one of the top MMA fighters in the world. However, none of that deterred Tate from spewing his toxic, simple-minded thoughts. Check them out for yourself below.



It's also worth noting that Tate was kicked off of Big Brother by the show's producers during the show's seventeenth season after a video of Tate striking a woman with a belt surfaced. Tate didn't deny that it was him in the video, instead- his defense was that the act was consentual...