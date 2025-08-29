CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS Complete Blu-Ray Box Sex Now Available For Pre-Order

Celebrating the two-year anniversary of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Aniplex is now taking pre-orders for the Complete Blu-ray box set. It will release this October.

Aug 29, 2025
Aniplex has officially opened up pre-orders for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Complete Blu-ray Box Set, the first-ever physical home release for the hit anime series.

Developed and produced in collaboation between Studio Trigger, CD Projekt Red, and Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime adaptation based on the 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077. Animated by Studio Trigger under the supervision of CD Projekt Red, the anime serves as a prequel of sorts to the game. It follows David Martinez, a talented street kid who survives Night City by becoming an "edgerunner," a high-tech, black market mercenary also known as a cyberpunk. After surviving a tragedy, Martinez joins a crew edgrunners, kicking off an action-packed coming-of-age journey.

The series was licensed and released on Netflix worldwide in 2022 to critical acclaim. The first season sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with an equally impressive 95% audience score.

"Booting up Night City with frenetic action and awe-inspiring visual flair, Edgerunners is an exceptionally stylish anime adaptation of the world Cyberpunk established," the critics consensus reads.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Complete Blu-ray Box Set celebrates the two-year anniversary of the series with a specially designed box that comes with a special booklet, a storyboard booklet, animation cel sheets, and a two-year anniversary poster. The 10-episode season is housed on a three-disc set.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Complete Blu-ray Box Set is available for pre-order in the United States exclusively on Crunchyroll. It costs $154.98, although it's on sale right now for $123.98 with free shipping. The set is slated to release on October 23, 2025.

Although Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is completely available to stream on Netflix, the blu-ray represents the chance for fans to own a physical copy of series with the addition of some fun collectibles.

The upcoming release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on blu-ray comes on the heels of CD Projekt Red confirming that a second season is in development. Studio Trigger is once again animating the upcoming season which is billed as a "new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be directed by Kai Ikarashi (Little Witch Academia animation director) whot akes over the reins from Season 1 director Hiroyuki Imaish. Ikarashi served as the Animation Director for Episode 6 in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners which is widely regarded as one of the best in the series.

