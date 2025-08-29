Netflix's SOLO LEVELING Series Finds Its Live-Action Cha Hae-In

Netflix's SOLO LEVELING Series Finds Its Live-Action Cha Hae-In

Netflix has reportedly cast South Korean actor Han So-hee as for the role of Cha Hae-In for the upcoming live-action Solo Leveling series.

News
By MattThomas - Aug 29, 2025 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Weeks after announcing plans to develop a live-action Solo Leveling series, Netflix has reportedly found the actor to bring the fan-favorite character of Cha Hae-In to life. 

First reported by Sports Kyunghyang, and later confirmed by South Korean news site Naver, actor Han So-hee will join the live-action series adaptation, portraying Cha Hae-In, the only female S-Rank Hunter in South Korea and the Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.

A fan-favorite character in the series, Cha Hae-In is incredibly power, excelling in swordsmanship and gifted with an incredibly keen sense of smell. Without getting too deep into spoilers, Cha Hae-In does develop a close relationship with Sung Jinwoo, although fans often appreciate that she's much more than just a love interest, she's also a capable warrior.

Han So-hee is a star in South Korea, rising to fame with her performance in the JTBC drama The World of the Married. She's also had leading roles in several high-profile dramas, including NeverthelessMy Name, and Soundtrack #1. Thanks to the success of My Name on Netflix, Han So-hee has also begun to achieve global appeal and recognition.

She joins the highly anticipated Solo Leveling series alongside Byeon Woo-seok, who was announced to be playing the lead character of Sung Jin-woo. Another beloved actor in Korea, Byeon Woo-seok is known for his standout performances in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner.

Adapted from Chugong’s South Korean web novel, Solo Leveling tells the story of Sung Jin-woo, an infamously weak hunter who gains a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he becomes the sole Player of the System, granting him the unique ability to grow endlessly stronger, unlike any other hunter.

Netflix's official story synopsis teases:

"Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experiencel. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates."

In recent years, Solo Leveling has become a global phenomenon. Written by Chugong, the South Korean fantasy web novel first appeared on Kakao’s KakaoPage in 2016 before being published by D&C Media. A webtoon adaptation followed in March 2018, also serialized on KakaoPage. While the series quickly built a strong fanbase in Korea, its worldwide popularity truly surged in 2020–2021, when the manhwa was officially licensed in English for Western readers.

An anime adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures premiered in January 2024, further boosting the franchise's popularity into the mainstream. A second season, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, aired from January to March 2025.  Since the conclusion of the second season, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a third season. Nothing official has been announced yet, but given the anime's popularity, it feels like it's only a matter of time. Most of the parties involved in the production of the Solo Leveling anime have expressed a desire to continue the story, although it may be quite some time before production on a third season actually begins

VARIETY: Netflix Announces Production On New K-Pop Drama Starring SQUID GAME Actress Jo Yu-Ri
Related:

VARIETY: Netflix Announces Production On New K-Pop Drama Starring SQUID GAME Actress Jo Yu-Ri
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Creator Always Thinking Of Sequel Ideas
Recommended For You:

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Creator "Always" Thinking Of Sequel Ideas

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder