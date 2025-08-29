Netflix's SOLO LEVELING Series Finds Its Live-Action Cha Hae-In

Weeks after announcing plans to develop a live-action Solo Leveling series, Netflix has reportedly found the actor to bring the fan-favorite character of Cha Hae-In to life.

First reported by Sports Kyunghyang, and later confirmed by South Korean news site Naver, actor Han So-hee will join the live-action series adaptation, portraying Cha Hae-In, the only female S-Rank Hunter in South Korea and the Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.

A fan-favorite character in the series, Cha Hae-In is incredibly power, excelling in swordsmanship and gifted with an incredibly keen sense of smell. Without getting too deep into spoilers, Cha Hae-In does develop a close relationship with Sung Jinwoo, although fans often appreciate that she's much more than just a love interest, she's also a capable warrior.

Han So-hee is a star in South Korea, rising to fame with her performance in the JTBC drama The World of the Married. She's also had leading roles in several high-profile dramas, including Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1. Thanks to the success of My Name on Netflix, Han So-hee has also begun to achieve global appeal and recognition.

She joins the highly anticipated Solo Leveling series alongside Byeon Woo-seok, who was announced to be playing the lead character of Sung Jin-woo. Another beloved actor in Korea, Byeon Woo-seok is known for his standout performances in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner.

Adapted from Chugong’s South Korean web novel, Solo Leveling tells the story of Sung Jin-woo, an infamously weak hunter who gains a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he becomes the sole Player of the System, granting him the unique ability to grow endlessly stronger, unlike any other hunter.

Netflix's official story synopsis teases:

"Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experiencel. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates."

In recent years, Solo Leveling has become a global phenomenon. Written by Chugong, the South Korean fantasy web novel first appeared on Kakao’s KakaoPage in 2016 before being published by D&C Media. A webtoon adaptation followed in March 2018, also serialized on KakaoPage. While the series quickly built a strong fanbase in Korea, its worldwide popularity truly surged in 2020–2021, when the manhwa was officially licensed in English for Western readers.

An anime adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures premiered in January 2024, further boosting the franchise's popularity into the mainstream. A second season, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, aired from January to March 2025. Since the conclusion of the second season, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a third season. Nothing official has been announced yet, but given the anime's popularity, it feels like it's only a matter of time. Most of the parties involved in the production of the Solo Leveling anime have expressed a desire to continue the story, although it may be quite some time before production on a third season actually begins.