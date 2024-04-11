KAIJU NO. 8 Teases New Stills From Episode 1 Ahead Of Debut This Week

Check out the new stills from Episode 1 of the new anime series Kaiju No. 8, an adaptation of the popular manga by Naoya Matsumoto. The anime premieres this week on April 13!

By MattIsForReal - Apr 11, 2024 08:04 PM EST
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most anticipated anime releases this spring and we're just a few days away from it! The anime adaptation from Production I.G. is based on the Shonen Jump+ manga by Naoya Matsumoto, and is set to premiere this week.

And with just days to go, we've got a batch of new stills from the first episode. Check them out below!

Kaiju No. 8 will debut on April 13, with Crunchyroll streaming new episodes of the anime series live every week worldwide at the same time it broadcasts in Japan. Fans can tune in to the first episode which premieres in Japan at 11:00 p.m. PST.

Subbed and dubbed versions will hit global streaming platforms as well with Crunchryoll serving as its home in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. Subbed episodes will be available at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET, with dubbed episodes releasing at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them.

"Let's wipe out the Kaiju together."

Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition.

He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her.

At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together.

A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime series is directed by Shigeyuki Miya at animation studio Production I.G. with composition and scripts written by Ichiro Okouchi. Character designs and chief animation direction are from Tetsuya Nishio, kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda, art direction by Shinji Kimura, and music composed by Yuta Bandoh.

For those interested in checking out the original Kaiju No. 8 manga, you can find the English language version available from VIZ Media, as well as on Manga Plus.

