Beloved DRAGON BALL Z Animator Shares His Broly Sketch

Masaki Sato is a well known animator who worked on both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z back in his prime. To show that he still has what it takes, he showed off a recent sketch of Broly.

How many people actually know of an anime animator known as Masaki Sato? Back in the day, he worked on Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, and he was loved due to his distinctive style.

We should point out that Sato is no longer working on the franchise, but that didn’t stop him from giving his own take on Broly from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. He showed the mighty warrior in his three forms, and you know what? We loved it.

There’s no certainty at this time on whether or not Masaki Sato will ever be called up to animate Dragon Ball Super or any other based on the series. Clearly, this man is talented, so it would be nice if he would return one day, however unlikely that is.

For those who are not aware, Broly is one of the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball history, but for some strange reason, he was never canon. This will change with the upcoming movie due to the efforts of Akira Toriyama.

As expected, Broly will be so powerful that he’ll go toe-to-toe with Goku and Vegeta while they’re in Super Saiyan Blue form. Chances are, both men will have to call on Vegito by performing a fusion if they’ll have any chances of taking down Broly.

Frieza is also involved, but certainly, his involvement won’t bode well for the team and the universe at large.