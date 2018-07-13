 DRAGON BALL HEROES PR Anime Episode 2 Synopsis And Title Revealed
Episode 2 of the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime will air/stream in Japan on July 16. Get ready for Berserk Goku, The Evil Saiyan Cumba and Golden Cooler.

Much to North American Dragon Ball fan's chagrin, the new Dragon Ball Heroes PR anime will consist of 8 minutes episodes.

Still, Dragon Ball shorts are better than no Dragon Ball at all.  Check out a preview for episode 2 below.

The second episode will apparently cram the appearance of The Evil Saiyan Cumba, Berserk Goku and Golden Cooler in its shortened runtime.

Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese trading card arcade game- meaning, players purchase and collect physical trading cards and bring them to an arcade where they are scanned and used, in-game.  

There's no official platform for the anime's release such as Crunchyroll or Funimation.  Instead, new episodes are uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Heroes website.



The official Dragon Ball Heroes website has also been updated with an episode title and synopsis. (translation provided by @Herms98)

Goku Goes Berserk! The Evil Saiyan’s Rampage!
Goku and co. are helpless against the evil Saiyan who is shrouded in an overwhelming large, sinister ki! Goku is enveloped by the Evil Saiyan’s ki and runs wild, but an unexpected savior comes to the rescue!
