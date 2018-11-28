DRAGON BALL SUPER: After what seems like forever, Tarble, Vegeta's brother, is now officially labeled canon

Remember that brother of Vegeta known as Tarble? We can understand if you didn't. Well, this character is finally confirmed as canon, which means, he could return.

Every fan of the Dragon Ball franchise must have heard of Vegeta’s brother, a young man who was never officially made canon. We can understand the decision at the time because he didn’t leave a lasting impression, but things have changed.

Just recently we came across an official family tree of Dragon Ball Super, and within it, is the name Tarble, Vegeta’s younger brother. The mentioning of his name is a clear sign that the writers are willing to acknowledge his existence in this world, which means, we could see him in future episodes.

Here’s what the family tree information had to say about Tarble:

"Tarble. Vegeta's younger brother. Previously King Vegeta judged him to be a noncombatant-type Saiyan and sent him off to another planet in a capsule."

At the moment, the young Prince is hiding out on another planet, but we do not know which one. It would be very nice if he manages to get over what his father said about him and actually trains to become a powerful Saiyan that would make even Vegeta shed a single tear.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly on the horizon, we wouldn’t be too surprised at this point if the film mentions the existence of Tarble, if even vaguely. After all, it’s all about sending babies away to far away planets, and that’s exactly what happened to Tarble.

A reunion would be a great thing for Vegeta, a man who loves his people more than anything else.