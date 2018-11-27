DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Reveals New Footage In Music Video

The official Toei Movie YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.59 minute music video for the upcoming martial arts shonen anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The video shows several scenes from the movie, including new ones, and has the theme song "Blizzard" by Daichi Miura playing on top. The single is available in sites like Spotify, Google Play Music, Kkbox and several others. The CD will be out in Japan on December 19.

Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.



The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.

