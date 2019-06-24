DRAGON BALL SUPER Chapter 49 Manga Recap: Can Goku And Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue Defeat Moro?

In the current run of the Dragon Ball Super manga, both Vegeta and Goku are having problems with Moro, but now they've gotten their Super Saiyan powers back, things could end very well.

Moro is the big bad in the current Dragon Ball Super manga, as we all know. However, he’s quite the powerhouse, which means, the team is having major problems in defeating him.



Now, it should be noted that Moro is not powerful in terms of physical strength and fighting ability. He has powerful magic that can drain the energy of any opponents and even planets.



You see, that’s why they call him the planet eater because he regularly devours the energy of planets he deems fit.



Now, in the 49th chapter of the manga, Goku and Vegeta were brought back to full power by the Grand Supreme Kai, which means, they can transform into Super Saiyan Blue again.



During a brief conversation between the two warriors, Vegeta suggested that they are now fully capable of defeating Moro. In fact, only one of them in Blue form is required to take this villain down.



Goku agrees, but at the same time, they’ll have to act quickly because Moro is constantly increasing his strength. Furthermore, he’s back to his prime self, therefore, things might not turn out as planned.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE