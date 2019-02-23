DRAGON BALL SUPER: Industrial Light & Magic Artist Posts Stunning Beerus Concept Art
Who knows if we'll ever get another live-action Dragon Ball film but if Hollywood ever makes another attempt, they should start with this concept art from Industrial Light & Magic's Evan Whitefield.
Will there be a new Dragon Ball Super TV anime? There are definitely rumblings within the DBZ fan community but nothing concrete has emerged.
Until then, fans will just have to make do with the fact that Dragon Ball Super: Broly's box office performance virtually guaranteed that they'll be more films.
The Dragon Ball Super manga has also continued on past the Tournament of Power's conclusion, bringing the Galactic Patrol to the forefront and introducing a planet-eating big bad named Moro. Until we receive official word from Toei, all fans can do is speculate and daydream about what's yet to come from the little shonen manga Akira Toriyama began back in 1984.
One such fan happens to be a concept artist for VFX powerhouse Industrial Light & Magic (Aquaman, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and he's posted his renderings of a realistic Beerus on Art Station. Click the Next button below to get a glimpse of his process and see the final iteration.
Hakai!
