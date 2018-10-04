Iconic DC COMICS Artist Jim Lee Streams An Epic SSB Goku From DRAGON BALL SUPER
Though Jim Lee's sketch of Goku is only in pencil, it's clearly the Super Saiyan Blue powerup of Goku.
DC Comics legendary artist Jim Lee is known for his stellar Justice League and Batman runs but his latest Twitch stream of a Goku illustration is some of his best work yet.
It's probably a safe bet to say that Jim Lee was an avid watcher of Super if he picked Super Saiyan Blue over some more widely known transformations such as Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 3.
Watch words of encouragement from jimlee on www.twitch.tv
After providing the Goku sketch, Lee responded to one fan's request that he draw Saitama next.
Perhaps we'll see a Jim Lee manga one day in the not-too-distant future?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]