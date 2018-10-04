Dragon Ball Super Headlines

Iconic DC COMICS Artist Jim Lee Streams An Epic SSB Goku From DRAGON BALL SUPER

Iconic DC COMICS Artist Jim Lee Streams An Epic SSB Goku From DRAGON BALL SUPER

DC Comics legendary artist Jim Lee is known for his stellar Justice League and Batman runs but his latest Twitch stream of a Goku illustration is some of his best work yet.

MarkJulian | 4/10/2018
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super"
Though Jim Lee's sketch of Goku is only in pencil, it's clearly the Super Saiyan Blue powerup of Goku.

It's probably a safe bet to say that Jim Lee was an avid watcher of Super if he picked Super Saiyan Blue over some more widely known transformations such as Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 3.

Watch words of encouragement from jimlee on www.twitch.tv





After providing the Goku sketch, Lee responded to one fan's request that he draw Saitama next.



Perhaps we'll see a Jim Lee manga one day in the not-too-distant future?
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...