Michael B. Jordan Finally Addresses Killmonger's Armor Possible Ties to DRAGON BALL Z

Fans have been wondering for a long time on whether or not Killmonger's armor from Black Panther was loosely based on armor Vegeta loves to wear in Dragon Ball. Well, the man himself gave an answer.

Ever since the release of Black Panther, folks have been talking about the similarities between Killmonger's armor and the one Vegeta wore in Dragon Ball Z. We doubt Killmonger's armor had anything to do with the popular anime, but it doesn’t hurt to wonder still.

In a recent interview, Michael B. Jordan finally answered the question on whether or not the Killmonger armor has anything to do with the Vegeta Saiyan armor. We can understand why he had to make a statement because it’s quite important on the web today.

In his answer, Michael B. Jordan says he’s not sure, and that he really doesn’t know what is going on. To get the real information, fans will have to petition director Ryan Coogler to make a statement in the future.

Now, it should be noted that not every similar-looking design is a copy of another. Though, we may never know the truth, but who cares? Sometimes the fans of various entertainment properties tend to take things to another level at times.

At the end of the day, it shouldn’t matter if two properties share similarities, nor should it be made into a big deal.

We’re pretty certain that this is not the first time a movie director chose to work with an armor design that looks like the Killmonger armor. Nothing about it screams unique because it’s just a generic thing, and it worked out quite well for the film.