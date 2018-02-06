Talented Animator Imagines Goku Reaching Super Saiyan 5
If you're unfamiliar with Dragon Ball AF, the term comes from the fan fiction and fan art surrounding a rumored continuation of Dragon Ball GT that never actually existed. A big part of the myth of Dragon Ball AF was a piece of fan art that depicted a silvered-haired Goku in a Super Saiyan 5 transformation. From that one piece of fan art, there have been numerous dōjinshi (fan-created manga), online fan fiction and even a few fan animated projects. The latest addition to the lore is this short, 2-minute creation from Rayjii which actually has a bit of polish on it. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comment section below.
Forget Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct! Fan-favorite Patreon animator Rayjii recently released an epic 2-minute creation that imagines Goku achieving Super Saiyan 5.
Unlike the ending of Dragon Ball GT back in 1997, fans have a bit more solid footing to view the future of the of the series as there's a continuation of Dragon Ball Super set to occur in the next anime film, out in theaters this December. In the meantime, there's a new Dragon Ball Heroes anime set to premiere in the Summer that will hold fans over until the film.
Goku returns from the Dragonrealm to stop Xicors killing spree, right as he appears in front of him, goku does not hesitate to demonstrate his full power against his new enemy.
