JUJUTSU KAISEN Manga Celebrates Ending With Special Artwork

After six and a half years of entertainment fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has come to an end. The supernatural fantasy adventure manga from Gege Akutami concluded in this week's issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, where it had been serialized since 2018.

It was a fine ending for the manga, with several big questions answered in the final chapter. There's even speculation that it may have set up a possible sequel, although nothing official has been announced yet.

Instead, Gege Akutami marked the occasion with the release an an ending illustration, while announcing that the manga had surpassed a major milestone — 100 million copies in circulation.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 is set to hit stands in Japan on October 4, 2024. It will be followed by the final two volumes, 29 and 30, on December 25th.

Also recognizing the significance of the manga's ending was Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 director Shota Goshozono, who shared a congratulatory illustration as well. While the manga may now be officially over, the anime adaptation is still going strong. It was announced back in December after the Season 2 finale that the series will continue for a third season. Season 3 will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from the manga with MAPPA continuing to produce the anime adaptation.

A compilation film of the show's "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc was also recently announced. The movie is slated to release in theaters across Japan sometime in 2025, but there's no word on if it will also come to North American theaters.

Both seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as well as its prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English dubs and subs. The series story is described:

Follow young Yuji Itadori in this dark supernatural action series as he begins training in the dangerous arts of jujutsu sorcery and explores the violent world of curses! Yuji Itadori eats a cursed finger to save a classmate, and now Ryomen Sukuna, a powerfully evil sorcerer known as the King of Curses, lives in Itadori’s soul. Curses are supernatural terrors created from negative human emotions. This cursed energy can be used as a power source by jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits alike. Guided by the jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. Mentored by his teacher Satoru Gojo, Itadori befriends Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, both first-year students.

