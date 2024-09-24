DRAGON BALL DAIMA Debuts English Dub Trailer With Announcement Of Planned U.S. Theatrical Release

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the English dubbed version of Dragon Ball Daima will debut in the United States on October 11th — the same day it premieres in Japan. The series will stream on Crunchyroll in North America as well as Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. The series will stream in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles.

Following the anime series' debut, fans will get another chance to experience the show — this time on the big screen! Toei Animation and Fathom Events are teaming up to bring Dragon Ball Daima to theaters across the United States in November.

The first three episodes of the season — dubbed in English — will be compiled into a theatrical film that will play in select U.S. theaters on November 10, 12, and 12. Ticket sales, which will be sold through Fathom Events and participating theater box offices, will begin on October 11, 2024.

Accompanying this news was the release of the first-ever English dub trailer for Dragon Ball Daima. Check it out below, along with the official Fathom Events description of the three-day, limited theatrical event.

Featuring the first three episodes of the series, this three-day, limited theatrical event offers Dragon Ball fans the exclusive opportunity to be among the first in the world to watch the new English dub of the anime series, an advance sneak-peek in theaters. Tickets go on sale starting October 11 at both FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Now just weeks away from the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima, we still don't have an official synopsis for the series. But between this trailer and previous teasers, we do have a general idea of what the story is above.

Written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima was his last major word before he passed away earlier this year. Prior to his passing, he did talk a bit about the series, explaining that "Daima" is a "made-up term" which in English would mean "something like 'Evil.'"

He also shared the following teaser overview:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

It has since been revealed that this mysterious new world is the Demon Realm, an unexplored shadow world that is home to many evil races who are led by Demon Supreme Kais. It was once ruled by Dabura, and acts as a hideout for mages such as Bibidi and his son Babidi. Dabura was eventually killed by Majin Buu.

Dragon Ball Daima is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima at Toei Animation with Aya Komaki as Series Director. Animation character design is by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru while series composition and scenario is by Yuko Kakihara.

Welcome to the Demon Realm. Watch the first-ever English dub trailer for Dragon Ball DAIMA! 👉 https://t.co/qxXxRZ8kEf



The World English Dub Premiere of episodes 1-3 will be in US theaters this November 10, 11 & 12 only! More info: https://t.co/XikF8I2ihN #DragonBallDaima pic.twitter.com/4jDiSZeuGL — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 24, 2024

Will you be seeing Dragon Ball Daima in theaters when released?