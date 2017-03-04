Dragon Ball Super Headlines

The Newest DRAGON BALL SUPER ED Might Make You Cry

If you've been a fan of the Dragon Ball franchise since the beginning, the newest ED, "Boogie Back" from Miyu Inoue just might make you feel a little emotional.

The newest Dragon Ball Super ED, Miyu Inoue's Boogie Back, appears to be a call back to the very first Dragon Ball ED, Romantic Ageru Yo (“I’ll Give You Romance”) from Ushio Hashimoto.  Not only does Boogie Back feature a visual focus on Bulma, the ED-only footage contains a number of visual references back to Hashimoto's ballad.  The last shot in particular especially captures just how much the lifes of Bulma, Goky and Krillin have changed from when we first met them as young, plucky upstarts taking on the Red Ribbon Army and entering World Martial Arts tournaments.
 

BOOGIE BACK


I'LL GIVE YOU ROMANCE




UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18,  Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing
