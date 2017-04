The Newest DRAGON BALL SUPER ED Might Make You Cry

If you've been a fan of the Dragon Ball franchise since the beginning, the newest ED, "Boogie Back" from Miyu Inoue just might make you feel a little emotional.

BOOGIE BACK Dragon Ball Super's New Ending 7 official upload~ crunchyroll. #ドラゴンボール超 pic.twitter.com/POBLrLKCdk — Kiyoe sans~ (@kiyoe_sans) April 2, 2017

I'LL GIVE YOU ROMANCE



The newestED, Miyu Inoue's, appears to be a call back to the very firstED,(“I’ll Give You Romance”) from Ushio Hashimoto. Not only does Boogie Back feature a visual focus on Bulma, the ED-only footage contains a number of visual references back to Hashimoto's ballad. The last shot in particular especially captures just how much the lifes of Bulma, Goky and Krillin have changed from when we first met them as young, plucky upstarts taking on the Red Ribbon Army and entering World Martial Arts tournaments.