Toei Animation Announces Open Contest For Original Anime

Toei Animation, the home of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Sailor Moon and more is inviting pitches from industry professionals and amateurs like to find a new anime that will last for 100 years.

Category A - for individuals with no anime or manga experience

Category B - for indviduals with limited anime and manga exerience

Category C - pitches for a remake of the 1975 anime Ikkyū-san

Category D - resumes from veteran industry professionals that can help produce anime based on the winning pitches from Category A,B and C

Titled the 100-Year Anime Project, Toei is looking to find a new anime that will last for the next 100 years and their launching a contest that's open to everyone around the globe. The contest will be split into 4 categories:There will be a Grand Prize, runner-up and honorable mention awarded in each of the first 3 categories, with monetary prizes of ¥1 million yen ($9,243 USD), ¥500,000 yen ($4,621 USD) and ¥300,00 yen ($2,773 USD).Head over to Toei for more details on the contest.