DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For Ultra Instinct Goku

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have shared a jaw-dropping, and action-packed trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ , showing off Ultra Instinct Goku ahead of his debut next week.

If you're a fan of anything Dragon Ball, and have been enjoying your time playing Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, you probably know that Ultra Instinct Goku is making his debut in the game very soon.

Ultra Instinct Goku is the second character to have been officially revealed for Dragon Ball FighterZ's Season 3. Well, Kefla was the second character to be revealed, but Ultra Instinct Goku is the second character to become available, since Kefla was already released by the end of February.

Other than Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku, the developers have yet to reveal the other three remaining characters part of the game's Season 3, although there is a good chance that, at the very least, one of them is Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta, and maybe other characters from the Tournament of Power arc; Toppo, perhaps?

Whatever the case, Ultra Instinct Goku is only a mere 5 days away from finally becoming available in Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Bandai Namco has shared an exciting gameplay trailer to get players excited for this powerful transformation's debut; all of this to Akira Kushida's Kyūkyoku no Battle — which players can purchase in-game via Anime Music Pack 2 for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Check it out:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.