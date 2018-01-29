DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: First Weekend Of Release Sees Dataminers Uncover 8 DLC Characters
Over on resetera, the new video game focused forum that emerged out of the NeoGAF controversy, Dragon Ball FighterZ players are discussing the 8 DLC characters reportedly coming in the popular new fighting game. Just one weekend was all it took for "dataminers" to look through the game's files and figure out their identity.
Dragon Ball FighterZ's launch day roster was set weeks ago, leaving gamers to wonder about the identity of the 8, forthcoming DLC roster additions.
Unless the files are an intentional red herring, the 8 DLC characters are:
-
Broly
-
Bardock
-
Merged Zamasu
-
Vegito
-
Cooler
-
Android 17 (ranger)
-
Base Goku (saiyan saga)
-
Bade Vegeta (Saiyan saga)
Surprisingly, it appears that Dragon Ball FighterZ won't include Jiren, the main antagonist of the final arc of Dragon Ball Super. Jiren was just added to the other DBZ fighter, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, in the form of DLC.
What do you think of these purported additions.? Many gamers/anime fans were hoping for Kid Goku, Master Roshi and few other new DB Super characters. Likewise, gamers are pretty much universally upset that 2 of the 8 DLC slots are occupied by more Vegeta and Goku skins.
The video above further reports that the DLC characters will be released 2 at a time based on how the files are organized.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]