DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: First Weekend Of Release Sees Dataminers Uncover 8 DLC Characters

Broly Bardock Merged Zamasu Vegito Cooler Android 17 (ranger) Base Goku (saiyan saga) Bade Vegeta (Saiyan saga) Surprisingly, it appears that Dragon Ball FighterZ won't include Jiren, the main antagonist of the final arc of Dragon Ball Super. Jiren was just added to the other DBZ fighter, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, in the form of DLC.



What do you think of these purported additions.? Many gamers/anime fans were hoping for Kid Goku, Master Roshi and few other new DB Super characters. Likewise, gamers are pretty much universally upset that 2 of the 8 DLC slots are occupied by more Vegeta and Goku skins.



The video above further reports that the DLC characters will be released 2 at a time based on how the files are organized.

Over on resetera, the new video game focused forum that emerged out of the NeoGAF controversy, Dragon Ball FighterZ players are discussing the 8 DLC characters reportedly coming in the popular new fighting game. Just one weekend was all it took for "dataminers" to look through the game's files and figure out their identity.Unless the files are an intentional red herring, the 8 DLC characters are: