DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: First Weekend Of Release Sees Dataminers Uncover 8 DLC Characters

Broly Bardock Merged Zamasu Vegito Cooler Android 17 (ranger) Base Goku (saiyan saga) Bade Vegeta (Saiyan saga)

Surprisingly, it appears that Dragon Ball FighterZ won't include Jiren, the main antagonist of the final arc of Dragon Ball Super. Jiren was just added to the other DBZ fighter, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, in the form of DLC.



What do you think of these purported additions.? Many gamers/anime fans were hoping for Kid Goku, Master Roshi and few other new DB Super characters. Likewise, gamers are pretty much universally upset that 2 of the 8 DLC slots are occupied by more Vegeta and Goku skins.



The video above further reports that the DLC characters will be released 2 at a time based on how the files are organized.