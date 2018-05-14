Toei Animation's U.S. DRAGON BALL Tour Adds 5 More Cities
What does Toei's live-action Dragon Ball show entail? No one knows at this exact moment. However, what is known is that it will be the first, officially-sanctioned live-action Dragon Ball stage show in the United States. Below are the currently confirmed tour stops and dates. Two more cities are expected to be revealed, bringing the show's number of stops to 7:
More information can be found on the tour's official website at www.db-tour.com/.
San Diego - July 2018
Washington D.C. - August 2018
Toronto - August 2018
Portland - September 2018
New York City - October 2018
The website teases the tour as providing exclusive items and a one-of-a-kind experience. With the tour kicking off in San Diego in two months, expect more details to be revealed fairly shortly.
