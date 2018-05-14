Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Toei Animation's U.S. DRAGON BALL Tour Adds 5 More Cities

Toei Animation is bringing the world of Dragon Ball to the United States this summer for a live-action stage show. New dates have just been added for D.C., NYC and more!

5/14/2018
What does Toei's live-action Dragon Ball show entail? No one knows at this exact moment.  However, what is known is that it will be the first, officially-sanctioned live-action Dragon Ball stage show in the United States. Below are the currently confirmed tour stops and dates. Two more cities are expected to be revealed, bringing the show's number of stops to 7:
  • San Diego - July 2018
  • Washington D.C. - August 2018
  • Toronto - August 2018
  • Portland - September 2018
  • New York City - October 2018
More information can be found on the tour's official website at  www.db-tour.com/.

 The website teases the tour as providing exclusive items and a  one-of-a-kind experience. With the tour kicking off in San Diego in two months, expect more details to be revealed fairly shortly.
