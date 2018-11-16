IKKI TOUSEN: WESTERN WOLVES Shares New Broadcast Schedule

Studio J.C.Staff's martial arts ecchi school anime series, Ikki Tousen , has announced the show's broadcasting details. Here is more information on how it will air.

The official ikkitousen website has shared broadcasting details on the upcoming ecchi anime sereies Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves. The series will be airing monthly on the AT-X network starting on January 3, 2019. The series will have a Blu-ray/DVD package including the first three episodes of the show. It will be released on February 27, 2019 and each episode runs for about 25 minutes.

This second OVA is the continuation of Ikkitousen: Extravaganza Epoch. Epoch aired from December 21, 2014 to December 28, 2014 with a total of 2 episodes. The Arms studio animated it and Media Factory produced it. Western Wolves will be directed by Mitsutoshi Sato, Honda Masaya is under series composition, rin shin designs the characters, Jenko will produce it and Arms is back in animation.