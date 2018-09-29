IKKI TOUSEN: WESTERN WOLVES Will Continue The IKKI TOUSEN OVA Series
The official Ikki Tousen website has revelaed the new OVA Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves. This second OVA is the continuation of Ikkitousen: Extravaganza Epoch.
Studio J.C.Staff's martial arts ecchi school anime series, Ikki Tousen, has announced the production of the second OVA in the series. This new project will be the sequel to Extravaganza Epoch.
Epoch aired from December 21, 2014 to December 28, 2014 with a total of 2 episodes. The Arms studio animated it and Media Factory produced it.
Western Wolves will be directed by Mitsutoshi Sato, Honda Masaya is under series composition, rin shin designs the characters, Jenko will produce it and Arms is back in animation.
The voice cast is the following:
Masumi Asano as Sonsaku Hakuiki
Kei Shindo as Liu Bing Xuan
Hitomi Nabatame as Kanu Universe
Minori Chihara as Mr. Zhang FeiTakahashi Tomoaki as Himiki
Ami Koshimizu as New Exemption Musashi
