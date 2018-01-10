SENRAN KAGURA: SHINOVI MASTER Season 2 Releases Its Second Promotional Video

Studio TNK's upcoming action comedy ecchi school anime series, Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master - Tokyo Youma-hen, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official mediafactory YouTube channel has uploaded a 2.34 minute promotional video for the upcoming ecchi action series Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master - Tokyo Youma-hen or Senran Kagura 2nd Season.



The video shows the relationship between the protagonists of the show and gives us action scenes where the characters fight off with the signature water guns.



The PV also informs fans when the show will be on air and who is transmitting it.



The networks broadcasting the show are: TOKYO MX, BS11 and AT-X. The show has a premier date of October 12.



Tetsuya Yanagisawa is directing the series, Hiroto Morishita is the sound director and Yukinori Kitajima writes the script and is under series composition.



The opening theme is SCARLET MASTER by Sayaka Sasaki and the ending theme is Junsei Erotic by Mia REGINA.





