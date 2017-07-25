The Booty And Bust Bumping Action Of KEIJO!!!!!!!! Is Now A Real-Life Sport
Crunchyroll has discovered that Keijo!!!!!! has been adapted into a real-life sport in Portugal. If you watched the Winter 2016 anime, then you're familiar with the rules of the all-female sport in Daichi Sorayomi's manga where females enter a circular, floating ring where the goal is to knock opponnets off and into the water. However, you can only use your hips, bust or butt to gain victory.
In hindsight, it now seems obvious that someone was going to eventually try and turn Daichi Sorayomi's Keijo!!!!!! into a real-life sport.
Unlike the anime, the Portugese Keijo!!!!!! group wears pads on their chests and derrieres to prevent bumps and bruises. Given the recent troubles with reports of the anime's poor video sales and cancellation of the manga, hopefully this news brings a smile to Sorayomi's face.
