KEIJO!!!!!!!! Manga To End In The Next Issue Of Shonen Sunday Keijo!!!!!! (also known as Competitive Girl and Hip Whip Girl in Japan) is concluding its manga in the next double issue of Shonen Sunday. What are the chances of a second season of the TV anime?

New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna The official website for Saekano season 2 has uploaded a new promo video which reveals the new ending theme Stella Breeze from singer Luna Haruna, which will be performed at AnimeJapan 2017.