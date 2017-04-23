Ecchi Headlines

KEIJO!!!!!!!! Manga To End In The Next Issue Of Shonen Sunday

Keijo!!!!!! (also known as Competitive Girl and Hip Whip Girl in Japan) is concluding its manga in the next double issue of Shonen Sunday. What are the chances of a second season of the TV anime?

MarkJulian | 4/23/2017
Filed Under: "Ecchi" | Source: Crunchyroll
Fans were blindsided to learn that Daichi Sorayomi's Keijo!!!!!!!! manga will be wrapping up in the next doulbe issue of Japan's Shonen Sunday magazine.  It's likely that the reason behind the decision was due to the poor sales of the Winter 2016 anime's DVD.  

Unconfirmed reports on reddit stated that Sorayomi posted on his blog that the anime sales of the DVD were so poor, they began affecting sales of the manga.  Hopefully, Sorayomi wasn't totally blindsided by Shonen Sunday's decision and has time to wrap up his ecchi sports manga.  

The report from Japan was that the series always had a ton of buzz due to its "subject matter" but it could never transfer buzz in the otaku communitty to actual sales.
