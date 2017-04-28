KEIJO!!!!!!!! Manga Author Responds To Rumors That Poor Anime Blu-Ray Sales Led To Manga's Cancellation

According toauthor Daichi Sorayomi, poor sales of the anime/DVD had nothing to do with Shonen Sunday's decision to cancel his Manga . In fact, Sorayomi wrote on his blog , that he was informed by the publisher that he should start to wrap up the Manga BEFORE the anime even began airing episodes.However, Sorayomi was not without some sharp words for his employer. He wrote that he wished Shogakukan (the Manga's publisher) had given him more support and that his request for additional assistants were rebuffed for nearly a year-and-a-half. Sorayomi also blamed his lack of skill on the need to have assistants but asserts that he worked very hard and even passed out due to exhaustion once.Sorayomi further commented that his Manga should have been moved to the front of Weekly Shonen Sunday while the anime was airing. Instead, it languished in the back of the publication, space generally reserved for Manga that were struggling in popularity and on the brink of being canceled.He apparently knew he had to wrap up the story for a little over 6 months but that even with that forewarning, it simply wasn't enough time to wrap up all the loose plot threads. In closing, Sorayomi thanked Shogakukan and Weekly Shonen Sunday for the opportunity and confirmed that while the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday was the last time Keijo!!!!!!! would appear in the magazine, the final complied volumes would have a few extra chapters that weren't published.SERIES SYNOPSIS:

Kaminashi Nozomi (17) is an exceptional gymnast. So much so that colleges with some of the best gymnastic programs are trying to recruit her. Unfortunately for them, she has other plans. Due to her family being extremely poor, money is everything to her. That's why she wants to step into the world of "Keijo." "Keijo" is a type of gambling sport where girls stand on a small floating platform and compete against one another. The aim is to push the other contestant off of the platform into the water, but they are only allowed to use their butt or breasts to push the others off. Will Nozomi be able to compete in the intense world of "Keijo" and bring wealth and fortune for her family?