There's A Manga Called MY GIRLFRIEND IS A FAITHFUL VIRGIN B*TCH And It's Receiving An Anime Adaptation

Japan never ceases to amaze. There's a manga titled My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin Bitch and its getting an anime adaptation.

MarkJulian | 6/22/2017
Filed Under: "Ecchi" | Source: Kadakowa's Comic Web Newtype
Namiru Matsumoto's Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin Bitch) manga is getting an anime adaptation and I can't wait to see how the anime title gets Romanized! The announcemetn was unveiled on Comic Web Newtype, an online manga magazine published by Kadakowa.  

Details on the anime studio and staff producing the anime are being kept under wraps for now.  The online manga launched in July 2015 and currently has 3 volumes of material to adapt. Stay tuned for further details.

After Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought!
