APPARE-RANMAN!: Original Anime Series Set To Stream On Funimation

P.A. Works original anime series, Appare-Ranman!, has announced it will be streaming on Crunchyroll. Hit the jump for more info and a new trailer!

At the end of the 19th century, a boat carrying a broke samurai and young engineer takes them to America. Short on money and after a slight misunderstanding, this duo decides to compete in a cross country race that begins in LA and ends in New York City. With their steam powered car as transportation, these two face various outlaws and rigors, on a quest to make it back home to Japan. This is P.A. Works' Appare-Ranman!



Recently, an announcement came that the series would be streaming on Funimation in English subs, with the dub coming in the spring. A brand new trailer was also released for the show that can be seen below. Check it out!







Excited for the new original series? Appare-Ranman! releases, in Japan, on April 10th and a manga adaption in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine on April 3rd! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

