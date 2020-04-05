Funimation Has Licensed Classic Anime Series From Nippon Ichi Software

Nippon Ichi Software is the owner of a lot of classic anime series, but many are not available for streaming. But with the latest announcement by Funimation, we now know where to get them.

Nippon Ichi Software is known for some great, and classic anime series, but they were never available on the Funimation streaming service. That is about to change very soon as Funimation managed to sign a deal with NIS America to get 19 of its classic anime series on the streaming platform, Funimation NOW.

Before the end of the week, some of the best titles in the history of the anime industry will show their faces on Funimation NOW, which is a boon for subscribers, especially during these trying times.

According to a statement released by the folks at Funimation, they championed the deal with NIS America as a win for anime fans around the world, and rightfully so. Most fans are on lockdown and would love to watch some of these classics when the days become a bore.

"Funimation, the leading global anime content provider, has teamed up with NIS America to bring 19 of NIS America’s most popular anime to Funimation’s streaming service," according to an explanation from the company.

"From the magic of the original Cardcaptor Sakura series to Toradora!, Funimation is delivering even more for fans to enjoy. Teaming with NIS America is part of Funimation’s commitment to offering the best anime to fans. Funimation’s streaming service has over 700 anime series and 13,000+ hours of both new and classic must-view anime."

List of the 19 series in question:

Arakawa Under the Bridge (Season 1 & 2) bunny drop Chronicles of the Going Home Club Daily Lives of High School Boys The Eccentric Family (Season 1) Genshiken Second Generation Ghastly Prince Enma Burning Up Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow - Hanasaku Iroha: Home Sweet Home (Movie) If Her Flag Breaks kimi ni todoke -From Me to You- (Seasons 1 & 2) PandoraHearts YURUYURI (Seasons 1 & 2)

After a time, NIS will add more to the list, but we are not certain of the date at this time.