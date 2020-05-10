GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN The Newest Film In The Franchise is Coming To Funimation

The most recent film in the series, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown , is officially coming to Funimation this month! Hit the jump for more information!

No show or series in the past decade has melded wonderful animation, and copious amounts of gore quite like Goblin Slayer has. Released as a light novel in 2016 by Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki, the series follows a stoic and to the point goblin slayer and his team of ragtag companions as they hunt down goblins and various other creatures.

Following the light novels' success, an anime was later greenlit that shot the property's popularity up even more than before. With its crisp animation and awesome voice casting, it has become one of the best anime in the past decade.

A new film was recently released titled Goblin's Slayer: Goblin's Crown, and while fans in the east have already indulged in its epic violence, fans in the west are just getting started. A recent reveal from Funimation has announced that the film will begin streaming on their service this October!

Just in time for the holiday, fans will be able to watch their favorite slayer in action! We would love to hear your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





A quest takes Goblin Slayer, Priestess, and the others to the northern reaches of the realm to investigate not only the loss of a party of novice adventurers (including a young noblewoman) but also unusual goblin activity. They discover the unthinkable – a goblin with powers previously unattainable by non-prayer people.



Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown arrives on Funimation on October 30th!