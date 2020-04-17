PARANOIA AGENT Is Returning To Adult Swim's Toonami In Place Of FOOD WARS! SHOKUGEKI NO SOMA

Paranoia Agent originally premiered back in 2004, running on Adult Swim in 2005. Starting this month Adult Swim will begin airing the series again in place of Food Wars! Read on for details as to why!

Adult Swim's Toonami official Facebook account announced on Wednesday that a fan-favorite series will return to the block beginning this month. Satoshi Kon's Paranoia Agent is back on the station beginning April 25th.

The spot being snagged by Paranoia Agent is the 1:00 am time, which currently is occupied by Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, another popular series. Not to be alarmed however as Jason DeMarco announced the same day that they will be streaming the final three seasons of Food Wars! once they finish aquiring a new deal for different rights.

Directed by Kon, the series originally aired on the station back in 2005. Funimation recently licensed Paranoia Agent in February and has been streaming English dub and sub since February 4th. Plans for the first blu-ray release of the show are also in place for later this year.

Are you excited for the return of Paranoia Agent? Check out the promotional poster below along with the synopsis and share your thoughts with us in the comments section!

From Satoshi Kon, the legendary director of Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika comes a dark and mysterious, thought-provoking psychological thriller. Citizens across Musashino City are being attacked and terrorized. Two detectives are put on the case, but will they be able to solve the mystery before there's another wave of victims?



Paranoia Agent returns to Adult Swim's Toonami on April 25th at 1:00 am.