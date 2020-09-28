LUPIN III: THE FIRST Sets October Release Date For North America

GKIDS, TMS Entertainment, and Fathom Events are bringing Lupin III: The First, the first CG feature film in franchise's history to western shores this October with a subbed and dubbed screening.

The first cg animated feature film from the Lupin the Third franchise is drawing a ton of interest in North America and luckily, fans of the international thief won't have to wait long to see it. There will be two special Fathom Events screenings of Lupin III: The First on October 18 and 21. The screening on the 18th will use the English dub voice cast while the showing on the 21st will have the original Japanese voice cast. Both screenings will also contain a special introduction from director Takashi Yamazaki.

GKids will then start a limited theatrical run on October 23. Click HERE and HERE for previously released trailers.

#LupinIIITheFirst out on Digital Download-to-Own this December.



Sign up for updates: https://t.co/bqHjSe6H5g — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) September 28, 2020

It was also revealed that the film will be hitting home video before the year is out, so even if you miss the October showings, you'll only have to wait two months (at the longest) before you're able to watch in the comfort of your own home. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that theaters in many states are still closed, there will likely be many Lupin fans who won't be able to obtain tickets.

The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.