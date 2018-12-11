CHIHAYAFURU Anime Series Reveals New Season 3 Key Visual

The official ntv website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming third season of slice of life anime series Chihayafuru. The image has the main characters: Chihaya Ayase (voice by Asami Seto), Taichi Mashima (voice by Mamoru Miyano) and Arata Wataya (voiced by Yuka Terasaki) standing together and posing for the camera. They are holding some cards that fans will recognize.



The third season will air on Nippon TV's AnichU programming block and has a release date of 2019. There is no information on the staff behind this new season just that Madhouse stays as the studio animating it. There is no confirmation on the voice cast either. However, here are the staff from the previous season.



Morio Asaka directed it, Masafumi Mima was the sound director, and Kazuo Nogami as well as Tatsuma Minamikawa were episode directors. VAP and Nippon Television produced it while Sentai Filmworks licensed it in North America. The season aired from January 2013 to June 2013 with 25 episodes. As soon as more information on the new season pops up, we will let you know.