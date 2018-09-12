CHIHAYAFURU's Season 3 Will Be A 2-Cour Series, Release Date Revealed

Studio Madhouse's upcoming new season of drama josei slice of life anime series, Chihayafuru , will be a 2-cour series and has revealed its release date. Here is more information.

The slice of life anime series, Chihayafuru, will have a 2-cour third season. This means it will run for at least 6 months and have anywhere between 20 and 24 episodes. The series will be airing in Nippon TV's "AnichU" programming block starting on April 2019.

Chihaya Ayase (voice by Asami Seto), Taichi Mashima (voice by Mamoru Miyano) and Arata Wataya (voiced by Yuka Terasaki) standing together and posing for the camera. They are holding some cards that fans will recognize.

There is no information on the staff behind this new season just that Madhouse stays as the studio animating it. There is no confirmation on the voice cast either. However, here is the staff from the previous season.

Morio Asaka directed it, Masafumi Mima was the sound director, and Kazuo Nogami as well as Tatsuma Minamikawa were episode directors. VAP and Nippon Television produced it while Sentai Filmworks licensed it in North America. The season aired from January 2013 to June 2013 with 25 episodes. As soon as more information on the new season pops up, we will let you know.