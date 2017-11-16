Japan Celebrates REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA'S 20th Anniversary With a Musical Stage-Play
In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a classical anime series, the musical stage-play adaption of Revolutionary Girl Utena has been announced in production. The director of the anime series, Kunihiko Ikuhara will be supervising the production whereas Koutarou Yoshitani, known for his Hetalia musical Dansui! Hetalia ~In the New World~, will be in charge of writing and production. By the name of La fillette révolutionaire Utena Shiroki Bara no Tsubomi~(A White Rosebud), this play will depict the story of Utena's battle against the system revolving around the Rose Bride and her transcendence through adolescence. It is to be performed from March 8 - March 18, 2018.
Revolutionary Girl was adapted into an a manga by Be-Papas. Revolutionary Girl Utena made its debut in Shogakukan's Ciao Magazine beginning in 1996 and turned into five separate volumes. Not so long after, the manga series was licensed and sold in North America by Viz Media.A special collector's edition of the manga box set has also been recently released by Viz Media.
The anime was produced around the same time; It was directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara and animated by J.C. Staff. 39 episodes were aired in 1997, and a later were released on DVD by Nozomi Entertainment and Central Park Media in North America. Soon a Blu-Ray version of the anime adaptation will be released by Nozomi Entertainment, but as for now, they have been streaming the series in both English and Japanese with subtitles.
