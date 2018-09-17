YURI!!! ON ICE MARATHON Will Be in North American Theaters on October 13th

The ice-skating anime Yuri!!! On ICE is hitting North American theaters for a one-day marathon theater event. The streaming service Crunchyroll and movie event company Fathom Events are partnering up to bring all twelve episodes to the big screen as a Crunchyroll Movie Night. You can purchase tickets now for the event with new theaters added each week. The event will be on October 13th in Japanese with English subtitles. There is no English dub date, even though Funimation released one.



The screening will also include exclusive bonus content like a limited time poster of Yuri!!! on ICE. The poster will be on a first come first, serve basis. There will also be a message from series producer Mitsurō Kubo.







Yuri!!! on Ice is a twelve episode TV anime that released in October 2016. It follows the journey of Yuri Katsuki, a 23-year-old Japanese ice skater, and Yuri Plisetsky, a 15-year-old Russian ice skater, as they prove themselves to their idol and coach Victor Nikiforov. The series was animated by Studio Madhouse, who worked on series like Hunter X Hunter, One Punch Man, Death Note, and Hellsing Ultimate along with movies like Redline, Perfect Blue, Wolf Children, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.



This event is not to be confused with the anime film that was announced earlier this year and will release in 2019.