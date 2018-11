GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Trailer Expected To Drop On December 1st At Tokyo Comic-Con 2018

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla, titled, is set to release in May of next year and introduce Mothra and Rodan to Warner Bros.'Tokyo Comic-Con is coming up and recently unveiledwherein it states that Godzilla: King of Monsters will hold the stage on the afternoon of Saturday, December 1st. Though Warner Bros. are yet to confirm anything, seeing as it's bee a while since the first, very well-receieved trailer, now would be a fitting time for another to debut.Synopsis: Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.Do you think we'll see another trailer at Tokyo Comic-Con? Are you looking forward to Godzilla: King of Monsters?