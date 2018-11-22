GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Trailer Expected To Drop On December 1st At Tokyo Comic-Con 2018
The highly-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla, titled "Godzilla: King of Monsters", is set to release in May of next year and introduce Mothra and Rodan to Warner Bros.' "MonsterVerse".
Fans are expecting another trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters to drop on December 1st during Warner Bros.' panel at Tokyo Comic-Con. Find out more...
Tokyo Comic-Con is coming up and recently unveiled its schedule wherein it states that Godzilla: King of Monsters will hold the stage on the afternoon of Saturday, December 1st. Though Warner Bros. are yet to confirm anything, seeing as it's bee a while since the first, very well-receieved trailer, now would be a fitting time for another to debut.
Synopsis: Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.
Do you think we'll see another trailer at Tokyo Comic-Con? Are you looking forward to Godzilla: King of Monsters?
Godzilla: King of Monsters is set to arrive in theatres on May 31st, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]