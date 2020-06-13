GODZILLA VS. KONG: The Upcoming Clash Of The Titans Has Been Delayed To May 21st, 2021

Warner Bros. has officially changed the release date of Godzilla vs. Kong . Now, the upcoming crossover event will no longer debut in theatres later this year but rather on May 21st, 2021.

COVID-19 has shuffled up the modern movie industry quite a bit. Some upcoming films were delayed by over a year, some still haven't been given a new release date — but instead were delayed indefinitely. We might be on the way out of the pandemic, but we're still far from the norm.

Warner Bros. has rescheduled their upcoming releases. The likes of The Matrix 4, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The Witches, and Tom and Jerry have all been delayed. And the same can be said for the upcoming clash of the titans that is Godzilla vs. Kong.

Adam Wingard (Death Note) serves as director of a screenplay by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The jam-packed cast includes including Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Kyle Chandler, to name a few.

Just last week, we found out that Godzilla vs. Kong has been rated PG-13 — find out more about that here. At the time, the upcoming crossover event still held its November release date, which was quite puzzling since not even as much as a still has been released yet — let alone an official trailer.

However, now we know that Godzilla vs. Kong won't even be arriving in theatres this year but rather on May 21st, 2021 (via ComicBookMovie.com). This delay will undoubtedly be frustrating for anticipating fans, but at least this provides Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures with enough time to put their all into production, post-production, and properly market the film this time around.

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theatres on May 21st, 2021.