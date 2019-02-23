New GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS TV Spot And Stylish Posters Released
King Ghidorah, Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan all receive stylish new graphic posters as a tantalizing new Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot has been released online from Warner Bros.
We're just three months out from the release of WB's highly-anticipated Godzilla sequel, which sees King Ghidorah, Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan set to clash for the title of supreme kaiju ruler. In the TV spot below, plenty of other classic Godzilla kaiju appear set to make an appearance as well.
As opposed to Gareth Edwards slow build in the first film, director Michael Dougherty has gone on record to state that he'll be taking the gloves off right away in the sequel. Based on the footage, many fans are considering the film a must-see in IMAX when it is released on May 31.
Will you be checking out the film and if so, will you see it in standard format, 3D, IMAX or 3D IMAX? Let us know in the comment section below. And also click the next button below to check out some stylish posters released for the Chinese New Year.
Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]