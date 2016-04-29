How PRINCESS MONOKE Inspired Legendary's KONG: SKULL ISLAND
If you follow director Jordan Vogt-Roberts on Twitter (at least before he deleted his account), you're well aware that the up-and-coming director is a big fan of all-things geek, particularly anime and video games. So it should come as no surprise that Kong: Skull Island looked to an anime for its ques on designing the big primates' island adversaries. Speaking to one of the film's producer on set, JoBlo got the scoop from Alex Garcia.
Instead of dinosaurs, the upcoming reboot of King Kong will see the giant ape battle an assortment of creatures that were inspired by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke.
"The creatures are a big thing. Jurassic World obviously owns the dinosaur thing right now. If Kong is the God of this island, we wanted each of the creatures to feel like they're individual gods of their own domain. Miyazaki and Princess Mononoke was actually a big reference in the way that the spirit creatures sort of have their own domains and fit within that. A big thing was trying to design creatures that felt realistic and could exist in an ecosystem that feels sort of wild and out there, and then also design things that simultaneously felt beautiful and horrifying at the same time. Where if you look at this giant spider or water buffalo, you stare at, a part of you says, 'that's the most amazing thing I've ever seen' and 'oh my god, that's going to kill me right now, I need to run for my life!"
It's clear the film needed to go a different direction from Peter Jackson's 2005 King Kong film which had Kong going against a T-Rex. In order to prove a worthy foe for Godzilla in their 2020 showdown, this version of Kong will need to be much bigger than his predecessor.
Kong: Skull Island opens in theaters next month, on March 10.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]