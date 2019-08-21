Lay-Carnagey Entertainment Brings PACIFIC RIM: SHATTERDOME STRIKE To Indonesia Theme Park

The all new immersive attraction will feature several new Kaijus as well as a Jaeger that all fit in with Pacific Rim story canon. Read on to find out more about this upcoming ride and accompanying film!

The Pacific Rim mythos is finally expanding! Pacific Rim: Shatterdome Strike is a 3D large format film that Lay-Carnagey Entertainment worked very hard on to ensure it fits within the established movie canon.



The exciting new action-packed film will introduce riders to three deadly new Kaijus - Tundra, Ferno, and Thunderhead (all of which have unique abilities that are self-explanatory), as well as a brand new Jaeger - the Mark 7: Storm Garuda.



Guests will be allowed to board the Garuda - the most advanced weapon at the PPDC Armada's disposal due to the state of the art vehicle technology, practical effects, and 3D action film sequences.



Lay-Carnagey will be following this ride up with another at the same theme park later this year - Road Rage - so expect more big things from them in the near future.



What do you think of this new ride film helping to evolve the Pacific Rim mythology? Let us know below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE