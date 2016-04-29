New KONG: SKULL ISLAND Poster Channels The Kaiju Films Of Yesterday
Earlier this morning, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts unleashed a brand new "kaiju poster" for the film, showcasing the various monsters that call the film's uncharted Pacific Ocean island home. In an age where bland, uninspired PhotoShop portraits of the lead actor's face is what typically passes for a movie poster, it's nice to see some artisitc creativity on display.
Who says movie posters are all Photoshop these days? The brush and pens were definitely put to good use in this new poster for Kong: Skull Island which unleashes the film's myriad of kaiju monsters.
The King Kong reboot is directed Jordan Vogt-Roberts from a script written by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein. Gilroy and John Gatkins receive story credits. The film opens in theaters on March 10, 2017 (March 25 in Japan).
KONG: SKULL ISLAND Synopsis
A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the new film will follow a team of explorers (led by a character played by Tom Hiddleston), who venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island to find the leader's brother and a mythical serum, confronting extraordinary creatures along the way.
