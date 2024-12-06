Toho Animation Launches MINUTE! KAIJU No. 8 Mini-Anime Series On YouTube

Ever wonder what the members of the Defense Force do when not battling giant monsters? Well, wonder no more!

Toho Animation has just launched a new mini-anime, Minute! Kaiju No. 8, that focuses on the carefree daily lives of Kafka Hibino and the other members of the Defense Force. The first episode of the series is now available to watch for free on the Toho Animation YouTube channel. New episodes of the short form series will be released every Friday at 6:00 p.m. JST.

Minute! Kaiju No. 8 will hopefully serve as a nice holdover until the full-fledged Kaiju No. 8 anime series returns. Season 2 of the hit anime has already been announced with a 2025 release window.

In addition to the second season, fans can look forward to a Season 1 compilation film releasing next year along with a new original episode. The compilation movie comprises all 12 episodes of the first season and will release in theaters across Japan on March 28, 2025.

The new original episode, titled "Hoshina's Day Off," will follow the titular Defense Force vice captain along with Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi on their day off. Developed by Yuto Tsukuda, the original creator of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, with the script originally written by Yuichiro Kido (Dr. Stone), the episode synopsis reads:

Days off are a brief respite for the Defense Force members... Reno, who has forgotten how to spend his days off due to his training, senses something unusual about Hoshina, who is also off duty, and decides to follow him with Iharu! However, things start to move in an unexpected direction...?!

Kaiju No. 8 is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. The manga has been serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website since July 2020; however, the anime series adaptation by Production I.G only first debuted in April 2024. Both the manga and anime have proven to be smash hits.

The series follows a young man who joins the Defense Force; however, when a small Kaiju burrows itself inside of him, he gains superhuman strength and powers.

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 was produced by Production I.G and directed by Shigeyuki Miya with Tetsuya Nishio serving as chief animation director and character designer. Ichiro Okouchi provided series composition with Mahiro Maeda on kaiju designs, Shinji Kimura as art director, and Yua Bandoh on music. The first season was praised for its tone, art style, action sequences, and compelling characters.