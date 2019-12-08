ULTRAMAN TAIGA: New Series Has Announced That It Will Be Going Worldwide
When Ultraman Taiga premiered in July; the seventh series in Ultraman's "New Generation Heroes" era had a hugely positive response from fans. A respose so positive, in fact that this allowed Tsuburaya Productions to take the next huge step for one of Japan's favorite kaiju battling superheroes. Now, a recent announcement has come out that describes the series to now have a worldwide release in 2020! While no official news has come in terms of dates and channels; the implication of this decision means that Ultraman will be reaching new audiences in a way more impactful than its other attempts to reach other countries.
The Ultraman series is officially going worldwide with the release of the new series, Taiga. Hit the jump on more details on the release year and what to expect!
Another exciting piece of news is that its previous series, Ultraman R/B, will be releasing in Malaysia as well! Excited for this news? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and make sure to stay updated on when to expect the upcoming release!
