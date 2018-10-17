CHRONO MA:GIA MUGEN NO HAGURUMA Manga Series Will Be Available This Month
The Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine has announced that GungHo Online Entertainmen'ts digital card game, Chrono Ma:gia, will be getting a manga series adaptation titled Chrono Ma:gia Mugen no Haguruma. The manga will be out on October 31st and will be part of the magazine's 49th issue.
The next-generation card game from GungHo, Chrono Ma:Gia, is getting a manga series adaptation in Chrono Ma:gia: Mugen no Haguruma. Here is more information on the upcoming manga series.
Takeshi Azuma will draw the series and Homura Kawamoto along Hikaru Muno will be providing the illustrations. The previous Chrono Ma:gia manga series is Chrono Ma:gia - Toki no Shokansha to Shiraha no Hanayome and it came out on April 18.
The mobile game these manga series are based on is available in both the Google Play and App Store for free. The original competitive card game has a lot of content for fans of dueling games, you can access the pre-constructed decks, jump into ranked matches or watch the gameplay videos for tips.
