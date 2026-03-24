Denji's Run Comes To A Halt As The CHAINSAW MAN Manga Ends In June With Chapter 232

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s groundbreaking Chainsaw Man manga has officially reached its conclusion. Chapter 232, the final installment of Part 2, released simultaneously today on the Japanese Shonen Jump+ platform and the English Shonen Jump app, bringing Denji’s chaotic journey to a close after years of weekly serialization and digital chapters.

The ending arrives with a simple but poignant message in the Japanese version, asking readers to “Please await the next work by Fujimoto-sensei.” It is a fitting send-off for a creator known for blending visceral action, dark humor, and surprisingly heartfelt character moments. The final volume of the series will be released in Japan on June 4, giving fans a complete physical collection to look forward to as they process the story’s conclusion. Here is the post:

Chainsaw Man first launched in December 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump, quickly gaining attention for its bold premise and unorthodox storytelling. Part 1 ran until December 14th, 2020, before transitioning to the digital Shonen Jump+ platform for Part 2, which began on July 13th, 2022. The move allowed Fujimoto greater flexibility in pacing and content, resulting in a second part that felt both familiar and distinctly evolved from the original run. Across both parts, the series has produced 23 compiled volumes in Japan, cementing its place as one of the most influential manga of the past decade.

The story follows Denji, a young man scraping by as a Devil Hunter alongside his Chainsaw Devil companion Pochita. After a brutal betrayal leaves him dead, Denji makes a contract that resurrects him as Chainsaw Man, the owner of a Devil’s heart. What follows is a wild ride through government conspiracies, devilish threats, and personal struggles that mix extreme violence with unexpected tenderness. Fujimoto’s willingness to subvert expectations, kill off major characters, and explore themes of identity, trauma, and desire helped the series stand out even in a crowded shonen landscape.

The manga’s success led to a high-profile anime adaptation that premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of the most talked-about shows of its season. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide, and the adaptation earned praise for capturing the source material’s unique tone. The anime has since expanded with the Reze Arc film, scheduled for a Spring 2026 release on the same platform. A sequel anime focusing on the Assassins Arc was announced in December 2025, ensuring the Chainsaw Man universe will remain active even after the manga’s conclusion.

Yen Press has published the manga in English, making the complete story accessible to international readers. The series’ influence extends far beyond its pages, inspiring countless discussions, fan art, and cosplay while helping to popularize darker, more mature shonen titles in the global market.

Fujimoto has built a reputation for creating work that feels unpredictable and deeply personal. Chainsaw Man’s blend of over-the-top action and quiet introspection resonated with readers who appreciated its refusal to follow typical genre formulas. The ending of Part 2 leaves some questions unanswered and others open to interpretation, consistent with the author’s style of favoring emotional impact over neat resolution.

The transition from weekly magazine serialization to the digital platform allowed the second part to explore longer arcs and more experimental storytelling. While some fans expressed mixed feelings about the pacing changes, the overall reception remained strong, with many praising the deepened character work and escalating stakes.

With the manga now complete, attention turns to the anime projects and whatever Fujimoto prepares next. The creator’s note encouraging readers to await his future work has already sparked speculation about his next series, though no details have been shared. In the meantime, the Chainsaw Man universe continues to grow through its animated adaptations and the dedicated fanbase that has followed Denji’s story from the beginning.

The final volume release on June 4th will give fans a chance to revisit the entire saga in print form, complete with any additional content or author notes that may accompany the edition. For those who have been reading week by week or chapter by chapter, it marks the end of an era that began over seven years ago.

Chainsaw Man leaves behind a legacy of bold storytelling and memorable characters that helped redefine what shonen manga could be in the modern era. Its influence can be seen in the way newer series approach tone, pacing, and character development. While the manga has ended, the world Fujimoto created will live on through its anime, future projects, and the fans who continue to discuss and celebrate it.

The journey of Chainsaw Man has been unpredictable, emotional, and often chaotic, much like Denji himself. As the final chapter closes and the credits roll on the page, readers are left with a story that refuses to be forgotten. Fujimoto’s next work may be on the horizon, but for now, the focus remains on appreciating the wild ride that was Chainsaw Man from start to finish. The devil inside has had its say, and the manga that started it all has officially come to an end.