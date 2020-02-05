FIST OF THE BLUE SKY RE:GENESIS Manga Series Announces Hiatus

Manga prequel to Fist of the North Star, Fist of the Blue Sky Re:Genesis, has announced that there will be a brief hiatus. Hit the jump for more information!

Launched in 2001, within the pages of first issue of Shinchosha's Weekly Comic Bunch, Hideki Tsuji, Hiroyuki Yatsu, editorial supervisor Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the Blue Sky Re: Genesis; was a prequel to the classic action adventure manga series Fist of the Noth Star. The original series was such a success, that the anime has spawned an anime, video game, and even a live action film!

The series has been continuously running in the magazine, up until 2010, and has released 22 compiled volumess to the prequel, so far. The series was later moved to Tokuma Shoten's Monthly Comic Zenon, not long after. However, recent news has been revealed that there will be a bit of a wait before the next chapter is set to release.

Due to a recent reveal in the June issue on Weekly Comic Bunch, Fist of the Blue Sky Re: Genesis, will be going on a hiatus for a few months. The hiatus for the series was announced due to the fact that artist Hideki Tsuji needs to focus on his poor physical health, at the time. While not too much has been revealed, it could be expected that the sseries may return around the same time as another series that was put on hold, Trace: Recollections of a Forensic Researcher, which is set to return in October.





