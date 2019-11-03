HAJIME NO IPPO: Creator Has Much More Story To Tell
In 1989, George Morikawa released his only anime, Hajime no Ippo, a boxing manga that won fans over from the first capter. The anime for the series released in 2000 and has been running with multiple sequels up until 2013. With such a long running series, many fans have speculated that Morikawa may have run out of ideas. Well a reporter on Abema TV recently asked Morikawa this same question and he had this as a response; "when I think about the [story] material, I've probably only covered about half of it." With that, he also added that he has no plans to spend another 30 years to finish as that would be "troublesome".
Creator of Hajime no Ippo, George Morikawa has opened up about his plans with the hit sports series. Hit the jump to learn more about how much story we have left!
With 124 compiled volumes, so far, this news definitely makes fans happy that the series will most assuredly be having a strong conclusion, when the time comes. Excited for more Ippo? Planning on diving into the story? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]