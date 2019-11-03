HAJIME NO IPPO: Creator Has Much More Story To Tell

Creator of Hajime no Ippo, George Morikawa has opened up about his plans with the hit sports series. Hit the jump to learn more about how much story we have left!

when I think about the [story] material, I've probably only covered about half of it." With that, he also added that he has no plans to spend another 30 years to finish as that would be "troublesome".

With 124 compiled volumes, so far, this news definitely makes fans happy that the series will most assuredly be having a strong conclusion, when the time comes. Excited for more Ippo? Planning on diving into the story? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

In 1989, George Morikawa released his only anime,, a boxing manga that won fans over from the first capter. The anime for the series released in 2000 and has been running with multiple sequels up until 2013. With such a long running series, many fans have speculated that Morikawa may have run out of ideas. Well a reporter onrecently asked Morikawa this same question and he had this as a response; "