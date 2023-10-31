K MANGA Welcomes New Manga Title KATANA BEAST To U.S. Readers

An exciting announcement in the manga world was made today! Kodansha announced that the first chapter of KATANA Beast, a new manga series created by Samurai Deeper Kyo and Code:Breaker manga artist Akimine Kamijyo, is now available exclusively in the United States! As of today, Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine started serializing the manga throughout Japan. Have you heard of KATANA Beast before? Let us know in the comments down below if you have!

The creator of KATANA Beast, Akimine Kamijyo, released a special message to fans in a press release. Read their statement down below:

"Inspired by the twelve zodiac signs which have been passed down since ancient times in Japan, this is a story about the main character, Hijimaru, and the twelve tribes. The ‘Festival’ where the beasts will fight each other with their lives by the blade is about to begin! I hope everyone in America enjoys it at the same time as Japan! Thank you!"

Check out the official Twitter announcement about the title coming to the United States down below!

NEW Simulpub✨KATANA Beast (Jyushin no Katana)



A brand new battle fantasy series from Akimine Kamijyo, the creator of Samurai Deeper Kyo, begins serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine today.



Read the first chapter for FREE here: https://t.co/z6UdTIipil pic.twitter.com/IEmCfTESfQ — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) October 31, 2023

The publisher of the manga, Kodansha, describes KATANA Beast and its storyline down below. Read on to learn more about what you can expect from the series!

The Rat, the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey, the Rooster, the Dog, and the Pig. These twelve tribes, each boasting their own special powers, battled for hegemony over the nation until the Emperor, tired of these endless wars, instead proposed a "festival"—5v5 proxy battles for which each tribe must send a "beastblade" to fight on their behalf. Princess Ibusuki of the Rabbit tribe, the weakest clan of all, was searching for her own champion to whom she could entrust the fate of her people when she came upon Hijimaru of the legendary Lion tribe. Little did she know that this encounter would mark the beginning of something far greater! Welcome to the fantastical tale of the zodiac struggle!

What are your thoughts on the manga KATANA Beast? Will you be tuning in to read the newly released first chapter? Let us know all your thoughts on the series in the comments down below! Be sure to follow along here at animemojo.com to stay up to date on all of your favorite anime and manga titles.